Robert Zubrin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WigWag's avatar
WigWag
Nov 21, 2025Edited

Here’s an idea. The European members of NATO could draft somewhere north of 50 troops and send them to Ukraine to fight the Russians along side of the brave Ukranians. Surely the 31 European NATO members could muster enough troops to fight the Russians. Here are the candidates;

(Albania, Belgium,Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey & United Kingdom)

Of course it will never happen because America’s NATO allies are both feckless and pathetically weak. They can't do anything right. Their incompetence is only exceeded by their inclination towards useless bluster.

The Three Stooges of NATO, Macron, (Two-tier) Keir and Merz could lead a European military campaign against Russia but like they always do, they are outraged the United States won't do their fighting for them.

For some strange reason, Robert Zubrin and Claire Berlinski blame Europe’s weakness and fecklessness on the United States. Neither of them ever have a critical word to see about the good-for-nothing American allies.

Reply
Share
Michael Gease's avatar
Michael Gease
Nov 21, 2025

The proposed peace plan should be rejected out of hand, on all points. Ukraine is winning the war. Putin is losing, and desperate. With new squadrons of fighters, drones, and longer range missiles, Ukraine is stretching the war deeper into Russia, and targeting oil refineries and strategic infrastructure. Don’t believe the hype coming out of the Administration. And it’s time for a European led force to guard the flank.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Zubrin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture